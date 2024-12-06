Kerala weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain today, low-pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal

Kerala can expect isolated thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated thunderstorms and rain in Kerala today. This is due to a cyclonic circulation currently present over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Additionally, there is a possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation is expected to shift towards the central part of the south Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, where it may intensify into a low-pressure area. The IMD has stated that this low-pressure system is likely to move towards the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast, by December 12. Over the next five days, Kerala is predicted to experience isolated thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall. However, no district-specific alerts have been issued as of now.

In terms of fishing, operations are allowed off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts today. However, strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, and rough sea conditions are expected tomorrow in the southern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal. Similar conditions are predicted for December 8 in the southern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, where fishing will be prohibited on those dates.

