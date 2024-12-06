Kerala weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain today, low-pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal

Kerala can expect isolated thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated thunderstorms and rain in Kerala today. This is due to a cyclonic circulation currently present over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Additionally, there is a possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal.

Also Read: Year Ender 2024: Cyclone Fengal to Wayanad landslides, 6 deadliest natural disasters that shook India

The cyclonic circulation is expected to shift towards the central part of the south Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, where it may intensify into a low-pressure area. The IMD has stated that this low-pressure system is likely to move towards the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast, by December 12. Over the next five days, Kerala is predicted to experience isolated thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall. However, no district-specific alerts have been issued as of now.

In terms of fishing, operations are allowed off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts today. However, strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, and rough sea conditions are expected tomorrow in the southern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal. Similar conditions are predicted for December 8 in the southern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, where fishing will be prohibited on those dates.

Also Read: Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case

Latest Videos