Year Ender 2024: Cyclone Fengal to Wayanad landslides, 6 deadliest natural disasters that shook India

The year 2024 has been a tumultuous one for India, grappling with a string of severe natural disasters. From relentless floods to destructive landslides, the nation has endured nature's wrath in its harshest forms, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread devastation.
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

Catastrophic floods, landslides, and cyclones ravaged various regions, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy in their wake. These calamities claimed countless lives, displaced thousands, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

article_image2

Wayanad landslide

On July 30, Kerala's Wayanad district was struck by a catastrophic landslide that claimed over 420 lives, left 397 injured, and resulted in 47 individuals still missing. The disaster caused extensive damage, with over 1,500 homes destroyed and thousands of residents forced to flee their communities, leaving behind a trail of devastation and despair.
 

article_image3

Cyclone Remal

Cyclone Remal, the inaugural storm of the 2024 North Indian Ocean cyclone season, swept through the Sundarban Delta spanning West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 26, with wind speeds ranging from 100 to 135 km/h. The cyclone caused widespread devastation, claiming at least 33 lives across Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya, and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.
 

article_image4

Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal struck near Puducherry on November 30, resulting in the loss of at least 19 lives and displacing many more. The storm unleashed unprecedented rainfall, with Puducherry recording 46 cm, leading to widespread flooding of roads and farmlands. Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district also faced heavy economic setbacks due to the cyclone's impact.
 

article_image5

Vijayawada Flood

The Vijayawada floods, which occurred from August 31 to September 9, were triggered by intense rainfall and overflowing rivers. The disaster claimed 45 lives and impacted more than 2.7 lakh people. Floodwaters from the Budameru Rivulet and the Krishna River submerged low-lying areas, highlighting shortcomings in the region's flood management. Relief efforts provided shelter to over 44,000 displaced individuals.
 

article_image6

Himachal Pradesh floods

Between June and August, Himachal Pradesh experienced 51 cloudbursts and flash floods, resulting in the loss of at least 31 lives, with 33 individuals reported missing. Lahaul and Spiti were among the worst-affected regions, enduring 22 incidents. The disasters damaged over 121 houses and triggered 35 landslides, causing widespread devastation. The state faced an estimated Rs 1,140 crore in damages, with critical infrastructure severely impacted.
 

article_image7

Assam Flood

Assam has faced severe flooding this year, resulting in 117 fatalities, as reported by PTI. Since 2019, the floods in the northeastern state have claimed 880 lives. The death toll over the past years varied, with 65 in 2023, 278 in 2022, 73 in 2021, 190 in 2020, and 157 in 2019, according to a report from the Assam government shared in the Rajya Sabha.
 

