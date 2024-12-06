Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case

Malayalam actor Siddique has been granted bail in connection with a rape case, with conditions including a Rs 1 lakh bond and restrictions on leaving Kerala. The actor was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after an interrogation and medical examination on Friday (Dec 6).

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court granted bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, who is facing accusations in a rape case, on Friday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had arrested him earlier that day after a two-hour questioning at the Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner's office, also conducted a medical and potency examination. The bail conditions require Siddique to provide a bond of Rs 1 lakh with a solvent surety and prohibit him from leaving the state. 

The SIT, in its report to the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate, accused Siddique of not cooperating during the investigation and attempting to mislead authorities based on the evidence collected.

In August, the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram filed charges against actor Siddique under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant claimed that Siddique sexually assaulted her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), assigned to investigate several sexual assault cases within the Malayalam film industry, interrogated Siddique on two occasions, October 7 and October 12. The SIT reported that Siddique was uncooperative during the questioning and stated that no further summons would be issued for his appearance. This case is part of a broader series of high-profile cases in the Malayalam film industry, which gained attention following the Justice Hema Committee's report.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Outhouse trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Outhouse' trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase Indian hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix, read details RBA

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Recent Stories

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Ruhi or Abhira- Whose child is Daksh? NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Ruhi or Abhira – Whose child is Daksh?

Tear gas and barricades: Farmers' Delhi march hits roadblock AJR

Tear gas and barricades: Farmers' Delhi march hits roadblock

UiPath Stock Falls Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Stays Firmly Positive

UiPath Stock Falls Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Stays Firmly Positive

AI Stocks Subdued After Trump Names David Sacks ‘White House AI & Crypto Czar:’ Retail Indifferent

AI Stocks Subdued After Trump Names David Sacks ‘White House AI & Crypto Czar:’ Retail Indifferent

Why Children Complain and Effective Parenting Tips anr

Why do children complain? Know some parenting tips

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon