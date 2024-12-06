Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case

Malayalam actor Siddique has been granted bail in connection with a rape case, with conditions including a Rs 1 lakh bond and restrictions on leaving Kerala. The actor was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after an interrogation and medical examination on Friday (Dec 6).

Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court granted bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, who is facing accusations in a rape case, on Friday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had arrested him earlier that day after a two-hour questioning at the Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner's office, also conducted a medical and potency examination. The bail conditions require Siddique to provide a bond of Rs 1 lakh with a solvent surety and prohibit him from leaving the state.

The SIT, in its report to the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate, accused Siddique of not cooperating during the investigation and attempting to mislead authorities based on the evidence collected.

In August, the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram filed charges against actor Siddique under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant claimed that Siddique sexually assaulted her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), assigned to investigate several sexual assault cases within the Malayalam film industry, interrogated Siddique on two occasions, October 7 and October 12. The SIT reported that Siddique was uncooperative during the questioning and stated that no further summons would be issued for his appearance. This case is part of a broader series of high-profile cases in the Malayalam film industry, which gained attention following the Justice Hema Committee's report.



