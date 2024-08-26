Kerala weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected from August 26 to 30, yellow alert in several districts

Kerala is expected to receive widespread moderate to heavy rainfall from August 26 to 30, with isolated areas potentially receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Kerala, predicting widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across the state over the next five days. Isolated areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 26 to 30.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure system is currently located over eastern Rajasthan and is expected to move towards the Saurashtra coast in Gujarat by August 29. Additionally, another low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by August 29, which may bring rainfall to Kerala.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for various districts in Kerala, indicating isolated heavy rainfall. The districts under yellow alert are:

- August 26: Kannur, Kasaragod

- August 27: Kannur, Kasaragod

- August 28: Kannur, Kasaragod

- August 29: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

- August 30: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Residents are advised to be cautious and prepared for heavy rainfall and strong winds, with gusts up to 40-50 kmph. The IMD has also warned of isolated thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

The weather forecast has predicted 24-hour rainfall accumulation of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in isolated areas, which is classified as heavy rainfall. The public are advised to stay indoors during heavy rainfall and avoid traveling to flood-prone areas.

