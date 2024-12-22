Kerala: Vigilance clears ADGP MR Ajith Kumar of all allegations, report to be submitted soon

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has cleared ADGP MR Ajith Kumar of all allegations related to illegal property acquisition and other charges after a three-month investigation.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has cleared ADGP MR Ajith Kumar of all allegations related to illegal property acquisition, the construction of a luxury house in Kowdiar, the sale of a flat in Kuravankonam, and tree felling at the Malappuram SP's camp office. After a three-month investigation, the Vigilance found the charges to be baseless, confirming that all procedures had been properly followed. The final report is expected to be submitted to the DGP in the coming weeks.

The allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar had created significant controversy, particularly with the involvement of MLA PV Anvar and the Karipur gold smuggling case. The first major allegation was that Ajith Kumar had illegally built a luxury bungalow near Kowdiar Palace, a three-story building that included a car parking floor. However, the Vigilance investigation revealed that the house was constructed with a loan of Rs 1.5 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI). It was confirmed that the construction had been duly reported to the government and included in Ajith Kumar's asset declaration, debunking the accusation.

Another allegation claimed that Ajith Kumar had bought a flat in Kuravankonam, resold it within ten days at double the price, and engaged in money laundering. The investigation found no truth to this claim. Kumar had signed a contract with Condor Builders in 2009 to purchase the flat for Rs 37 lakh rupees, taking a loan of 25 lakh rupees. The flat was handed over in 2013, but there was a delay in registering it in his name. After living in the flat for four years, Ajith Kumar sold it in 2016 for Rs 65 lakh. The price increase was attributed to the natural appreciation of the property over the eight years, and the Vigilance confirmed that all necessary procedures, including informing the government, had been followed.

The third allegation involved claims that Ajith Kumar had received a share of proceeds from gold smuggling at Karipur, facilitated by former Malappuram SP Sujith Das. The Vigilance cleared Kumar of these charges, pointing out that under Sujith Das's tenure, the highest amount of gold had been seized, and several customs officials were implicated in the smuggling cases. No evidence was found to link Ajith Kumar to the illegal activity.

Finally, there were accusations of Ajith Kumar's involvement in tree felling at the Malappuram SP's camp office, but the investigation found no connection between him and this incident.

The Vigilance's clean chit comes at a time when controversy surrounding Ajith Kumar's potential promotion to the DGP rank continues to stir debate. The opposition had earlier criticized the Vigilance investigation, alleging that it was a mere attempt to protect a government ally. As expected, the opposition and MLA Anvar are likely to reject the findings of the investigation. The only remaining investigation against Ajith Kumar is related to the alleged sabotage during the Thrissur Pooram, and the final report for that case is also anticipated soon.

