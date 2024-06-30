Kerala: Two youths miraculously escaped after Google Maps drives them into river in Kasaragod

Two youths in Kerala's Kasaragod district, en route to a hospital in Karnataka, inadvertently drove their car into a flooded river following directions from Google Maps. Their vehicle got stuck in a tree amidst the swollen river, and they managed to escape unharmed.

Kasaragod: Two young individuals in Kasaragod, using Google Maps for navigation, accidentally drove their car into a flooded river. Fortunately, they emerged unharmed after their vehicle became lodged in a tree. The youths were able to contact rescuers after their vehicle was swept away and became trapped in a tree. The rescued youths mentioned that they were on their way to a hospital in neighboring Karnataka in the early hours and were relying on Google Maps for navigation.

The rescued youths explained that they were traveling to a hospital in neighboring Karnataka during the early hours, relying on Google Maps for navigation.

Speaking to media persons, one of the youths Abdul Rasheed said, "As we drove forward using only our vehicle's headlights, we noticed water ahead of us. It wasn't until then that we realized there was a river on either side of the road, with a bridge in between, and no sidewall."

The car was suddenly swept away by the water currents but fortunately got lodged in a tree along the riverbank. The youths were able to open the car door, exit the vehicle, and then contacted the Fire Force personnel by sharing their location. The Fire Force quickly responded, arriving at the scene and safely rescuing the two men using ropes.



Latest Videos