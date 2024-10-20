Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Kochi Police arrested two suspects, Athikhar Rahman and Vasim Rahman, from a Delhi-Mumbai gang for stealing 23 mobile phones, including 15 iPhones, during Alan Walker's DJ show. 

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Kochi: Two suspects involved in a mobile theft case during a show by Alan Walker in Kochi have been arrested. The arrested have been identified as Athikhar Rahman and Vasim Rahman, the main operatives of a Delhi-Mumbai gang. The Kochi police discovered 23 mobile phones, including 15 iPhones, during a raid in Delhi. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya stated that the investigation is ongoing to identify more suspects.

    Also Read: Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    The theft occurred during a mega DJ show attended by around 10,000 people, while Alan Walker was performing. The theft gang executed a well-planned operation, infiltrating the crowd to steal phones as attendees were distracted by the music and dancing. All the stolen phones were taken from the front rows, where VIP tickets costing Rs 6,000 had been purchased.

    Mobile phones were also reported missing during Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru, and the police are investigating whether the same gang was involved there as well. The investigation team faced challenges when many phones were found to be in offline mode, complicating the retrieval of their last known locations. Based on information that the stolen phones had reached Delhi's Chor Bazaar, the team redirected their efforts to Delhi, leading to the suspects' arrest.

    Also Read: LDF candidate Sarin claims Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad due to leftist votes, BJP alleges CPM-Congress deal

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi set for poll debut in Wayanad bypoll; Sonia gandhi and Rahul gandhi to lead campaign anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

    LDF candidate Sarin claims Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad due to leftist votes, BJP alleges CPM-Congress deal dmn

    LDF candidate Sarin claims Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad due to leftist votes, BJP alleges CPM-Congress deal

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Kerala's revolutionary leader and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan turns 101 anr

    Kerala's revolutionary leader and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan turns 101

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon