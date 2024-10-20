Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

Kochi: Two suspects involved in a mobile theft case during a show by Alan Walker in Kochi have been arrested. The arrested have been identified as Athikhar Rahman and Vasim Rahman, the main operatives of a Delhi-Mumbai gang. The Kochi police discovered 23 mobile phones, including 15 iPhones, during a raid in Delhi. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya stated that the investigation is ongoing to identify more suspects.

The theft occurred during a mega DJ show attended by around 10,000 people, while Alan Walker was performing. The theft gang executed a well-planned operation, infiltrating the crowd to steal phones as attendees were distracted by the music and dancing. All the stolen phones were taken from the front rows, where VIP tickets costing Rs 6,000 had been purchased.

Mobile phones were also reported missing during Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru, and the police are investigating whether the same gang was involved there as well. The investigation team faced challenges when many phones were found to be in offline mode, complicating the retrieval of their last known locations. Based on information that the stolen phones had reached Delhi's Chor Bazaar, the team redirected their efforts to Delhi, leading to the suspects' arrest.

