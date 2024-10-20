Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    A K.S.R.T.C. bus driver assaulted a passenger after the latter questioned his dangerous driving on a route from Pathanamthitta to Wayanad. The incident occurred in Malappuram's Perinthalmanna.

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Malappuram: A complaint has been lodged against a KSRTC driver for reportedly assaulting a passenger who raised concerns about his dangerous driving and forcibly dropped him on the road. The incident took place as the bus, en route from Pathanamthitta to Wayanad, arrived in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram. In response to the passengers' complaints, the bus was brought to the Areekode police station.

    A fellow KSRTC driver, who was friends with the bus driver, reportedly attacked the passenger. Additionally, a liquor bottle was discovered in his bag. The passenger confronted the driver about his dangerous driving after he hit his head and other body parts inside the bus due to the driver's negligence. After the assault and ejection of the passenger, the reckless driving persisted, prompting other passengers to voice their complaints and accuse the driver of aggressive and irresponsible behaviour.

    Subsequently, the passengers notified the police and halted the bus at Areekode station, where they waited for approximately an hour. Once a doctor confirmed that the driver had not been drinking, the police completed their investigation, allowing the passengers to resume their journey on the same bus.

