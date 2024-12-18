Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving woman’s body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability

Mahesh Kumar, a tribal promoter in Wayanad, was dismissed after a tribal woman's body was transported in an auto-rickshaw due to ambulance unavailability, sparking protests.

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving womans body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Wayanad: Authorities have dismissed Mahesh Kumar, a tribal promoter, after an incident in Wayanad's Mananthavady where the body of a tribal woman had to be transported to the crematorium in an auto-rickshaw due to the unavailability of an ambulance. Mahesh Kumar, a temporary employee, is now facing the brunt of administrative action, while other tribal promoters plan to protest against his dismissal.  

Also Read: Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers

Mahesh Kumar told Asianet News that he had repeatedly informed authorities about the insufficient number of ambulances. Only two ambulances are available under the Tribal Department in Mananthavady, and both are often occupied with trips to Kozhikode Medical College, leaving no options for local emergencies of tribal communities. Additionally, Mahesh cited that private ambulance services have been reluctant to operate due to pending payments.  

Kumar criticized the severe action taken against him, asserting that he is not to blame for the shortage. The issue also implicates the UDF-led panchayat and its handling of resources.  

The incident occurred in the constituency of O.R. Kelu, the Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission has since intervened, seeking a detailed report on the incident. The Commission has directed the Mananthavady Tribal Development Officer to submit the report within a week. The incident took place at Pallikkal Veettichal tribal hamlet in Edavaka Panchayat in Wayanad.

Also Read: Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: winning ticket prize money first prize rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: Who will win first prize Rs 1 crore?

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers in southern districts december 18 2024 anr

Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers

Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide dmn

Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon