Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving woman’s body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability

Mahesh Kumar, a tribal promoter in Wayanad, was dismissed after a tribal woman's body was transported in an auto-rickshaw due to ambulance unavailability, sparking protests.

Wayanad: Authorities have dismissed Mahesh Kumar, a tribal promoter, after an incident in Wayanad's Mananthavady where the body of a tribal woman had to be transported to the crematorium in an auto-rickshaw due to the unavailability of an ambulance. Mahesh Kumar, a temporary employee, is now facing the brunt of administrative action, while other tribal promoters plan to protest against his dismissal.

Mahesh Kumar told Asianet News that he had repeatedly informed authorities about the insufficient number of ambulances. Only two ambulances are available under the Tribal Department in Mananthavady, and both are often occupied with trips to Kozhikode Medical College, leaving no options for local emergencies of tribal communities. Additionally, Mahesh cited that private ambulance services have been reluctant to operate due to pending payments.

Kumar criticized the severe action taken against him, asserting that he is not to blame for the shortage. The issue also implicates the UDF-led panchayat and its handling of resources.

The incident occurred in the constituency of O.R. Kelu, the Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission has since intervened, seeking a detailed report on the incident. The Commission has directed the Mananthavady Tribal Development Officer to submit the report within a week. The incident took place at Pallikkal Veettichal tribal hamlet in Edavaka Panchayat in Wayanad.

