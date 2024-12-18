Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in Kerala's southern districts. A low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying and expected to move toward the Tamil Nadu coast.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall in the southern districts of Kerala today. Districts likely to receive rain include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. However, no specific rain warnings have been issued. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, according to the weather department.

The low-pressure system is currently located over the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, Kerala will likely experience isolated light to moderate rainfall over the next five days. Additionally, strong winds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 55 km/h, and rough weather conditions are expected today in the southern Arabian Sea and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The weather department has also predicted strong winds and rough weather today and tomorrow (19th December 2024) in several regions, including the southern Andhra Pradesh coast, southwest Bay of Bengal, central-west Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Kanyakumari area, and the Gulf of Mannar. Wind speeds are expected to range between 35 to 45 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 55 km/h.

