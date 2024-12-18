Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in Kerala's southern districts. A low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying and expected to move toward the Tamil Nadu coast.

Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers in southern districts december 18 2024 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 8:23 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall in the southern districts of Kerala today. Districts likely to receive rain include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. However, no specific rain warnings have been issued. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, according to the weather department.

Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide

The low-pressure system is currently located over the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, Kerala will likely experience isolated light to moderate rainfall over the next five days. Additionally, strong winds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 55 km/h, and rough weather conditions are expected today in the southern Arabian Sea and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The weather department has also predicted strong winds and rough weather today and tomorrow (19th December 2024) in several regions, including the southern Andhra Pradesh coast, southwest Bay of Bengal, central-west Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Kanyakumari area, and the Gulf of Mannar. Wind speeds are expected to range between 35 to 45 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 55 km/h.

Kolkata Weather LATEST forecast: Temperature to rise amid cloudy skied? Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: winning ticket prize money first prize rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: Who will win first prize Rs 1 crore?

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide dmn

Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide

Clashes erupt as SFI protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to Kerala University dmn

Clashes erupt as SFI protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to Kerala University

Recent Stories

Gold price INCREASES on December 18: Check today's rates for 22k, 24k ATG

Gold price INCREASES on December 18: Check today's rates for 22k, 24k

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress in Bollywood for 2024 ATG

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress in Bollywood for 2024 ATG

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs gcw

'If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon