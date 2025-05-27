Heavy rain has been lashing several parts of the state for the past few days. There are also warnings that it will rain again. However, there are many who take to the roads, including two-wheelers, for essential purposes. Let's know some things that must be taken care of while riding two-wheelers during monsoon

One

Even if it is a road you travel regularly, try to avoid driving through puddles. Because potholes on the road may not be visible, potholes in puddles can invite major accidents.

Two

Helmets and raincoats should be used while riding two-wheelers in the rain. If possible, use yellow, orange or different colored raincoats.

Three

Never ride a two-wheeler in the rain while the pillion rider is holding an umbrella. It is likely to cause an accident. Similarly, always carry a good plastic cover on a two-wheeler. In the rain, you can put your phone and purse in it and keep it in your pocket.

Four

You know that if a two-wheeler suddenly brakes on a wet surface, the tire will skid and overturn. Therefore, maintain a safe braking distance from the vehicle in front. It will also help to avoid the muddy water splashing from the tires of large vehicles. When turning corners, the speed should be reduced considerably.

Five

Pedestrians are the main concern in the rain. There is a high chance that pedestrians will carelessly cross the road in the rain. Therefore, pay more attention to both sides of the road.

Six

While riding two-wheelers during the rainy season, one should also be concerned about the safety of other passengers. Bright mode light reflected by raindrops will cause blurriness to the vision of oncoming people. Therefore, use dim light as much as possible. Use bright mode to signal oncoming vehicles when approaching large curves and climbing hills.

Seven

Another thing to keep in mind while riding a two-wheeler is speed. There are many potholes on the road. Therefore, one should go at a low speed. Large potholes or uncovered manholes or ditches may be lurking under the water. Road markings, manhole covers, and rail tracks will be slippery in the rain. Special care should be taken while going over them.

Eight

Another thing to keep in mind while riding a two-wheeler is the footwear. It is best to wear shoes with back straps. Rubber slippers are likely to slip in mud or sand. This may cause the rider to lose balance and the vehicle to overturn.