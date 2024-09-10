Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53

Jaundice outbreak in Kozhikode's Kommeri area worsens with 6 new cases, total affected now 53. Despite large-scale preventive measures, new cases emerge.

Kozhikode: The jaundice outbreak in Kozhikode's Kommeri area has worsened, with 6 more people testing positive for the disease, taking the total number of affected individuals to 53.

According to reports, a large-scale preventive measures are being taken under the leadership of health workers to contain the outbreak. However, despite these efforts, new cases continue to emerge.

Yesterday, 5 people were confirmed with jaundice, including a 27-year-old woman whose condition is critical. She has been transferred to Kozhikode Medical College for further treatment.

The presence of bacteria has been detected in two wells in the area, which is believed to be the source of the outbreak. Pumping from these wells has been stopped to prevent further contamination.

Ten people, who were undergoing treatment for jaundice, were discharged from the hospital, while the remaining patients continue to receive medical attention.

Meanwhile, on Monday (Sep 9), 23-year-old Niyas Puthiyath succumbed to jaundice in Malappuram. Niyas, a native of Naduvath and a studying in Bengaluru, was undergoing treatment for the disease in Malappuram.

