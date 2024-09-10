Kerala: Man kills one cow, injures five using machete following dispute over cattle rearing in Ernakulam

In a brutal incident of animal cruelty, a man killed one cow and injured five others with a machete following a dispute with his neighbour over cattle rearing. He had earlier complained about water source issues, but a panchayat probe found no wrongdoing.

Ernakulam: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man hacked to death one cow and injured five others in Piravom, Ernakulam district, following a dispute with his neighbour over cattle rearing. The accused, P Raju, has been taken into custody by the Mulanthuruthy police.

Also Read: Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search op on brief phone activity

According to reports, Raju had earlier complained to the panchayat and district collector about his neighbour's cattle rearing, claiming it was causing problems with his water source and contaminating his well water. However, a probe by the panchayat found that the cattle owner was following all legal norms.

The dispute seemed to have been resolved, but a fresh argument broke out between the two parties today (Sep 10), leading to a physical altercation. Raju then attacked the cows with a machete, killing one and injuring five.

The owner of the cows has threatened to file further complaints, and the police are interrogating the accused.

Also Read: Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Left govt's financial indiscipline amid Onam

Latest Videos