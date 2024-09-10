Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held

    Subhadra, a 73-year-old woman from Kadavanthra, who had been missing since August 4, is suspected to have been murdered after her valuables were stolen.

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    Kochi: Kochi police have made an arrest in connection with the suspected murder of 73-year-old Subhadra, who went missing from Kadavanthra and a complaint was received on August 7. An investigation into her disappearance led authorities to Kalavoor in Alappuzha, where they believe she may have been killed and buried. One person is currently in custody in relation to the case.

    Police searched Kalavoor, Alappuzha, in connection with the disappearance of Subhadra and found a body buried. Her son reported her missing on July 7, and investigations revealed she had traveled to Karthussery in Kattoor, Alappuzha. 

    Suspecting foul play, police are excavating an area near a rented house where Sharmila and Mathews lived, believing Subhadra may have been murdered and buried there.

    Subhadra had been living alone, and according to the police, a woman would occasionally visit her. It was with this woman that Subhadra traveled to Kochi. She had gold and cash in her possession, and the police suspect that the murder was committed after stealing these valuables. A missing person case had already been registered earlier in Kadavanthra. Once suspicions of murder arose, the case was handed over to the Alappuzha police, as confirmed by the Kochi City Police.

    Latest Videos
