Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has updated its rain warnings, with two districts—Kannur and Kasaragod—placed under red alert. An orange alert is in effect for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

In addition to heavy rains, wind gusts up to 60 km/h are expected in isolated areas. Authorities have warned of severe coastal erosion, and fishing has been banned along the coast until the day after tomorrow.

Precautions and safety measures

Residents in areas vulnerable to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods are urged to move to safer locations as directed by authorities. Those living near riverbanks or downstream of dams should be alert to potential hazards and be ready to relocate.

People in disaster-prone zones should ensure that relief camps are operational in their vicinity and relocate during the daytime after consulting with local government and revenue officials.

Homes with weak roofs or inadequate shelter must take extra precautions due to the threat of strong winds. Anyone witnessing dangerous conditions is advised to contact authorities immediately and move to safer areas.

Severe weather impact in Kannur

Intermittent heavy rain continues to lash Kannur. A body was recovered from the Bavali River, and two pilgrims who arrived in Kottiyoor have been reported missing since the previous day.

In Edakkot, Taliparamba, five cows were electrocuted after a power line snapped and fell on a cowshed due to strong winds. In Muyyath, Taliparamba, a scooter rider named Suneesh from Koonam was injured after a wall collapsed onto the road during heavy rain.

Severe waterlogging occurred on the service road at Kuttikkol and Pariyaram along the national highway. Mud and water from a nearby highway construction area flowed into homes in CH Nagar, Kuppam. The bus stand area in Kakkathode, Taliparamba was also submerged.

In Payyanur, the Vannathi River is overflowing, leading to flooding in Annoor and Peruvanta, where families were relocated. Despite these conditions, no holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the district.

Ongoing rains and disruptions in Wayanad

Wayanad continues to experience intermittent rain, though the intensity has reduced compared to recent days. Last night, five trees fell together in Perya Mupathinala, blocking traffic on the Mananthavady-Kannur road.

The fire force worked for about four hours to clear the fallen trees and restore passage. A blue alert has been issued at the Banasura Sagar Dam due to ongoing rainfall.