Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

The SFIO is investigating Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd for allegedly funding terrorist-linked individuals and bribery involving political leaders, with the next hearing scheduled for December 23.

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery dmn
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is investigating the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) over suspicions that it may have funded individuals linked to terrorist activities. During a hearing in the Delhi High Court, the SFIO's lawyer informed the court that the investigation is ongoing. The agency has also completed its probe into the controversial Exalogic-CMRL financial transaction and is exploring the possibility of bribery involving political leaders. According to the SFIO's affidavit, payments were made using fake bills, drawing parallels to the infamous fodder scam. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for December 23.  

The investigation centers on monthly payments connected to Exalogic, a company owned by Veena, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In response to this investigation, CMRL has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, opposing the SFIO's actions. During today’s hearing, CMRL argued that the investigation is illegal because the case was already addressed by the Income Tax Settlement Commission. They raised concerns about breaches of confidentiality, citing that confidential documents had been leaked to Shone George, an unrelated third party. CMRL contended that confidentiality rules should prevent further scrutiny into this matter. 

