Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is investigating the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) over suspicions that it may have funded individuals linked to terrorist activities. During a hearing in the Delhi High Court, the SFIO's lawyer informed the court that the investigation is ongoing. The agency has also completed its probe into the controversial Exalogic-CMRL financial transaction and is exploring the possibility of bribery involving political leaders. According to the SFIO's affidavit, payments were made using fake bills, drawing parallels to the infamous fodder scam. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for December 23.

Also Read: Virtual arrest fraud in Kerala: Doctor almost scammed of Rs 5 lakh, foiled by SBI staff and cops; Here's How

The investigation centers on monthly payments connected to Exalogic, a company owned by Veena, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In response to this investigation, CMRL has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, opposing the SFIO's actions. During today’s hearing, CMRL argued that the investigation is illegal because the case was already addressed by the Income Tax Settlement Commission. They raised concerns about breaches of confidentiality, citing that confidential documents had been leaked to Shone George, an unrelated third party. CMRL contended that confidentiality rules should prevent further scrutiny into this matter.

Also Read: Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

Latest Videos