    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in 8 districts, orange alert in 4; Read

    The IMD sounded a red alert in several districts of Kerala on Tuesday (July 30) amid intense rainfall continuing to lash the state and leading to landslides in several parts of the state.

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in 8 districts, orange alert in 4 on Tuesday july 30 2024; Read
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Kerala on Tuesday (July 30). Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. At the same time, an orange alert was issued today for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. 

    According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in North Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday. A low pressure area is prevailing from the Kerala coast to the Gujarat coast.

    Meanwhile, the death toll in Wayanad landslides has reached 66. A devastating landslide hit Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooralmala early Tuesday (July 30) morning. The initial landslide occurred in Mundakkai Town around 1 am amid heavy rain. During the ongoing rescue efforts, a second landslide struck near Chooral Mala School at approximately 4 am. The school, which was serving as a camp, along with nearby houses and shops, was inundated with water and mud. 

    Following the Wayanad landslide, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered that nearby districts, including Malappuram and Kozhikode, be put on high alert along with Wayanad. The minister has directed hospitals to enhance their facilities and has instructed that additional health personnel be deployed in Wayanad. A team from Kozhikode Medical College has already been dispatched.
     

