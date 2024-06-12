Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters; Slams ties between Adani and Modi

Rahul Gandhi made his first visit to the Wayanad constituency after his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Amidst speculations about his choice of constituency, Rahul has expressed his dilemma over whether to retain Wayanad or Raebareli. He is set to visit Kalpetta in Wayanad, with thousands of UDF workers expected to participate in the events.

Malappuram: Congress leader and elected MP from Wayand Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow and got a warm reception at Edavanna in Malappuram on Wednesday. He arrived in the constituency to thank the voters for his victory for the second term.

At the reception meeting, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi is getting the help of the almighty in making the decisions. Unfortunately, I do not have this luxury and I am a normal human being. For me, the god is the people of India and the people of Wayanad. So I would ask my voters to sort out my dilemma about which constituency to relinquish. I promise both Wayanad and Raebereli will be happy with my decision."

According to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi claimed that he was functioning as directed by the almighty; however, it's strange that his almighty directed him to make decisions in favor of Adani and Ambani.

According to the Indian National Congress (INC) communique, Gandhi will travel to Kalpetta in Wayanad after his stop at Edvanna by road. He will attend a second reception at the Kalpetta New Bus Stand premises at 2:30 pm. Thousands of UDF workers are expected to participate in these events, said the INC press release.

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections in the Wayanad constituency with a margin of 3.6 lakh votes. In 2019, he secured the seat with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes.



