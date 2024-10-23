Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad bypoll in presence of family members, party leaders

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has officially filed her nomination for the Wayanad by-election, accompanied by family and prominent Congress leaders. She vowed to stand with Wayanad's people through joy and sorrow, calling this a new journey.

First Published Oct 23, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Wayanad: Congress general secretary and candidate Priyanka Gandhi officially filed her nomination papers for the Wayanad by-election, accompanied by prominent party leaders and family members. She submitted three sets of nomination papers after a lively roadshow, with her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, and son by her side. 

Also present at the Collectorate were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, who joined Priyanka in the filing process.

Addressing the crowd at a public event marking the beginning of her poll campaign, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her commitment to Wayanad, promising not to abandon the region and to stand with its people through both joy and sorrow. She described this moment as a new journey, where she views each voter as her teacher. Emphasizing the importance of Wayanad, she noted that the region had given her brother Rahul the strength to fight and stated that her family would always be indebted to the people of Wayanad.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi MP stated that Wayanad is unique in the country for having two representatives in Parliament and assured that he will always be there as an unofficial representative of the region. He expressed confidence that the people of Wayanad would support his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, as their official representative.

Rahul praised Priyanka for her sacrifices for the family, noting that she was the one who took care of their mother after their father’s passing. He emphasized that Priyanka views the people of Wayanad as family and has always stood by her friends in times of trouble since her youth. He assured the crowd that Priyanka would always be there for any issues they face.

He expressed his desire for the love he received from the people of Wayanad to be extended to Priyanka, stating, “I am entrusting my sister to you, the people of Wayanad. She must have your full support.” He also spoke of a special bond represented by a rakhi he received, vowing not to break that connection and encouraging the people of Wayanad to view his sister as one of their own.

Priyanka Gandhi shared that this was her first time campaigning for votes and expressed pride in becoming part of Wayanad. She also recalled her first campaign at the age of 17 for her father. She also acknowledged the tragedy of the Wayanad landslide disaster during her speech.

The event in Kalpetta saw participation from other notable Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, KPCC President K. Sudhakaran, PK Kunhalikutty, and Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

