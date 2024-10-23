Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses grief over ADM Naveen Babu's death, hints at action against PP Divya

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed sorrow over Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death, pledging strong measures to prevent similar incidents. He vowed to protect officials' self-respect and hinted at action against former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses grief over ADM Naveen Babu's death, hints at action against PP Divya dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, marking his first public response to the incident nine days after it occurred. Speaking at the inauguration of the Secretariat Employees Association meeting, he described the tragedy as extremely painful.

The Chief Minister assured that strong measures would be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future, emphasizing that those who work fearlessly and justly will be protected. He stated that no one should be allowed to undermine their self-respect.

Vijayan also announced that transfers within the administration will now be conducted entirely online, with decisions based on merit. His comments suggested potential action against PP Divya, former Kannur district panchayat president, in connection with the circumstances surrounding Naveen Babu's death.

