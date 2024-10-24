Kerala: Pramod Yadav identified as main suspect in mobile theft during Kochi Alan Walker show

The police have identified Pramod Yadav as the main suspect in a mobile phone theft during Alan Walker's DJ show in Kochi. He is accused of orchestrating the theft and selling stolen devices. Two suspects are hiding in Mumbai and two in Uttar Pradesh.

Kochi: Police have identified Pramod Yadav as the main suspect in the mobile phone theft that took place during the Alan Walker DJ show in Kochi. Authorities reported that two additional suspects are currently hiding in Mumbai and two others in Uttar Pradesh. Pramod Yadav is believed to have orchestrated the mobile theft and is also responsible for selling the stolen devices. He is currently located in Uttar Pradesh, and a special investigation team will pursue further inquiries there.

Kochi police are focused on apprehending the Mumbai-based theft gang involved in this incident. They have recovered CCTV footage from the airport, which clearly shows the stolen phones being placed in a tray. The seized phones will undergo detailed examination, including one iPhone among the four devices recovered.

The theft was carried out in a cinematic-style operation and occurred amidst an audience of around ten thousand music fans during Alan Walker's performance. The gang infiltrated the crowd, exploiting the distraction of attendees dancing to the energetic music to steal mobile phones.

All stolen devices were taken from VIP ticket holders in the front row, with tickets costing Rs 6000 each. The stolen phones were valued at no less than Rs 60,000, with some reaching up to Rs 1.5 lakhs. Following reports from victims, police began to suspect a North Indian theft gang, and by that time, many of the stolen phones had already left the state. Similar thefts have been reported during Alan Walker shows in Chennai and Goa, targeting VIP ticket holders in those events as well.

