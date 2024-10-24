Kerala: Report reveals PP Divya circulated video of her criticizing Kannur ADM Naveen Babu

PP Divya, accused in Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's suicide case, faces new complications as a report reveals she circulated a critical video of Babu, obtained from a local news channel. The Land Revenue Joint Commissioner's report finds no evidence supporting Divya's bribery allegations against Babu, citing approved road widening plans and testimonies indicating Babu acted within legal parameters.

Kannur: PP Divya, the accused in the suicide case of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, faces further complications as a report indicates she circulated the video criticizing Naveen Babu. This information comes from the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner's report, which reveals that Divya obtained the farewell video footage from a local news channel and shared it with various media outlets. The report is set to be submitted to the government today.

However, the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner has not found any evidence or testimonies supporting allegations that Naveen Babu deliberately delayed the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur. Reports suggest there is no evidence of Babu accepting bribes. Following a police report regarding a road curve, the ADM requested an assessment from the Town Planning Department, which approved the proposal based on future road widening plans. Testimonies indicate that Babu acted within legal parameters.

PP Divya, who initially raised the bribery allegations, has not yet provided a statement regarding the matter.

