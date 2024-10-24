Malayali college lecturer ends life over dowry harassment in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil

Sruthi, a 25-year-old college lecturer from Kollam, was found dead in Nagercoil, reportedly due to dowry harassment. Her family, residing in Coimbatore, has filed a complaint, leading the police to initiate an investigation.

Nagercoil: A Malayali college assistant lecturer reportedly committed suicide in Nagercoil due to dowry harassment. The deceased, Sruthi (25), a native of Pirvanthur, Kollam was found dead in her husband’s home in Suchindram. She married Karthik, an employee of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, six months ago in April. A copy of a voice message from Sruthi was obtained by Asianet News.

Sruthi revealed in her voice message that she gave a wedding gift of Rs 10 lakh and 50 sovereigns (pavan) of gold. However, her mother-in-law continuously harassed her, claiming that the dowry was insufficient. Sruthi expressed that she felt there was no escape but to die and mentioned that her mother-in-law forced her to eat from the leftovers on a plate used by others.

Sruthi mentioned in her phone messages that she was being pressured to return home, but going back would bring shame to her family. She was then found dead and her husband informed her family. Her family resides in Coimbatore, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter based on their complaint.

