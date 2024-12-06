Kerala: Police find lead on vehicle behind Vadakara hit-and-run accident that left 9-year-old in coma

Kozhikode police receive new information about the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that left 9-year-old Drishana in a coma, sparking hope for justice and financial relief for her family.

Kerala: Police find lead on vehicle behind Vadakara hit-and-run accident that left 9-year-old in coma
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Kozhikode: Police have received new information regarding the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident that left nine-year-old Drishana in a coma in Vadakara. Drishana has been unconscious for the past nine months at Kozhikode Medical College, following a severe accident on February 17, which occurred on the national highway at Chorode in Vadakara.

Asianet News first highlighted Drishana and her family's plight on August 27, bringing attention to their struggles and prompting significant interventions. Since the incident, Drishana’s condition has remained unchanged, and she continues to fight for recovery. 

After the news report, Vadakara Rural SP Nidhin Raj assigned a special investigation team to locate the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run. Additionally, High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran took suo moto cognizance of the case, urging the police to submit an urgent report. Legal assistance has been provided to the family by representatives of the Kerala Legal Service Authority, and the Human Rights Commission has also intervened to offer support.

The investigation team has gathered hundreds of CCTV images and re-examined footage from multiple sources, taken statements from several witnesses, and consulted workshops to track down the vehicle. 

For the past ten months, Drishana’s parents and younger sibling, who are facing financial difficulties and lack proper housing, have been staying at the medical college. Doctors have suggested that a change in environment might aid in Drishana's recovery, so the family is moving into a rented house near the hospital. However, the family faces challenges in covering rent, medicines, and physiotherapy costs. Leaving the hospital could also result in losing valuable discounts on medications and benefits.

The family is hopeful that locating the vehicle responsible for the accident might help them secure insurance money, which could alleviate some of their financial burdens.

