Gita Bhavan to Isha Foundation : 7 ashrams with free food and stay

Seeking peace away from the stresses of city life? Some ashrams in India offer free accommodation and food along with spiritual tranquility.
Indian ashrams are known for their peaceful environment and spiritual experiences. These places offer you free stay and food.
If you want to spend time in peaceful places away from the city noise, these ashrams are the perfect choice for you.
Located on the banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Gita Bhavan has over 1000 rooms. You can stay and eat for free.
Anandashram in Kerala is a great place to find peace and tranquility. Free home-style food is available here. This place amidst nature is suitable for peace of mind.
The Isha Foundation in Coimbatore is surrounded by the Adiyogi Shiva statue and the Velliangiri Mountains. Free accommodation and food are available here.
Located on the Tiruvannamalai hill, Sri Ramanasramam offers free accommodation and nutritious vegetarian food. Bookings must be made at least six weeks in advance.
Located in Manikaran between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara offers free accommodation. This place is perfect for those seeking spiritual peace.
This ashram is famous for courses related to healthy living and spirituality. There is an opportunity to meet people from all over the world.
The Art of Living Ashrams located in Bangalore and Pune offer accommodation and food facilities. Volunteers participate in tasks such as cleaning and gardening.
