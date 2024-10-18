Kerala: P Sarin to contest Palakkad by-election as LDF Candidate under CPM symbol

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dr. P. Sarin, who recently left the Congress party, will be the LDF candidate for the Palakkad by-election, unanimously approved by the Palakkad District Secretariat.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Palakkad: Dr. P. Sarin, who recently resigned from the Congress party after being denied a seat, will contest as the LDF candidate for the Palakkad by-election. The Palakkad District Secretariat has unanimously approved Sarin's candidacy, indicating he will contest under the party symbol. Secretariat members have evaluated Sarin as a strong contender, and the decision has been forwarded to the state committee for final approval. An official announcement is expected later today once the state committee confirms the nomination.

    In the meantime, Congress candidate Rahul Mamkoottattil, who visited the constituency yesterday, will kick off his campaign this morning. He received an enthusiastic welcome from party workers. A decision regarding the BJP candidate is anticipated soon, with State President K. Surendran and other party leaders scheduled to visit the district today. Additionally, Chief Minister will be in Palakkad on October 22 for an LDF election convention. DMK candidate Minhaaj, representing P.V. Anvar's party, will also begin campaigning in the constituency today.

