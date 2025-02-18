Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

Let’s look at the timeline of the JS Sidharthan case, a year after his tragic death due to brutal ragging at Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad. From the beginning, there were multiple attempts to derail the case, which names 18 accused, including SFI activists.

Wayanad: Today marks one year since the death of JS Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences , Pookode in Wayanad, who was a victim of brutal ragging. Multiple attempts were made from the outset to derail the case, which names 18 accused, including SFI activists. The most recent development saw the Kerala High Court’s division bench intervening to prevent the accused from continuing their studies.

Tracing the Case Timeline

On February 18, 2024, Sidharthan, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was found hanging in the restroom of his hostel at Pookode Veterinary College. While the police were quick to classify it as a suicide, the case was shrouded in mystery.

Suspicion arose due to the injuries found on Sidharthan’s body and the unusual behavior of the college authorities. These factors led his family to demand a thorough investigation into his death. A crucial turning point came when his body was being transported home after a public viewing at the college. A piece of paper thrown into the ambulance revealed shocking details, informing the family that Siddharth had been a victim of severe ragging.

From February 16 onwards, Siddharth was brutally assaulted by SFI activists and others, both on the rocky grounds outside and inside his room. He was stripped down to his undergarments and subjected to a public trial. He was beaten with belts and mobile phone chargers, repeatedly kicked, and left with severe injuries.

Shortly after, his body was found hanging in the hostel restroom. While the police initially attempted to dismiss it as suicide, the hostel warden and the dean allegedly worked to shield the accused. The government was also accused of protecting the SFI-affiliated perpetrators. Only after mounting public pressure did the case see any real action.

A high-level investigation was ordered in the case, leading to the arrest of 19 students responsible for Sidharthan’s death. Following the Governor’s intervention, action was taken against the Vice-Chancellor, Dean, and Warden.

A controversy arose when CPM leader and former MLA C.K. Saseendran allegedly facilitated the accused’s appearance at the magistrate’s residence, raising questions about the party’s stance. Though the case was later handed over to the CBI at the family's request, delays in transferring documents seemingly attempted to slow down the investigation.

Recently, the High Court permitted the accused to continue their studies at the Mannuthy campus. However, Sidharthan’s family approached the division bench, securing a stay on the order.

