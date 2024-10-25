Kerala: SIT formed to probe death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to look into the suspected suicide of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, with District Police Chief Ajit Kumar at the helm. This team will function under the direct oversight of the DIG of the Kannur Range.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

Kannur: A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Kannur City’s District Police Chief Ajit Kumar, has been appointed to investigate the suspected suicide of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu. The team will operate under the direct supervision of the DIG of the Kannur Range. As directed by the Inspector General, North Zone, Kozhikode, the SIT has been organized to ensure a thorough investigation of the case, registered in Kannur Town Police Station regarding Naveen Babu’s alleged suicide.

The team will carry out a comprehensive investigation, maintaining a steady pace, and will begin the inquiry immediately, aiming for a timely conclusion, as stated in the order issued by IG Sethuraman K. The Kannur Town police have already started their inquiry into Naveen Babu’s death.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department's internal inquiry, led by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A. Geetha, was completed, and the report was submitted to the government yesterday. Following this, the police team currently handling the case summoned petrol pump owner TV Prasanthan's brother-in-law, who had initially raised a bribery complaint against the ADM, and recorded his statement today.

Currently, the Kannur Town Police is investigating the case. However, since Naveen Babu, the deceased, was the second-highest-ranking officer in the district administration, and the primary accused is P.P. Divya, the former District Panchayat President, the case has been handed over to the District Police Chief. SIT members include Rethnakumar, ACP of Kannur; Sreejith Kodery, SHO of Kannur Town PS; Sanal Kumar, SHO of Kannur City PS; Savyasachi, SI of Kannur Town PS; Reshma, SI of Vanitha PS; and Sreejith, ASI of the Cyber Cell.

