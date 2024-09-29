Kerala: MLA PV Anvar responds to phone tapping allegations; Media persons manhandled during interaction

After a police case was filed against MLA P.V. Anvar for allegedly tapping the phones of senior police officials, he revealed that he had anticipated the legal action and promised to share more details at a meeting in Nilambur, Malappuram.

Malappuram: Following the filing of a police case related to allegations of phone tapping of police officials, P.V. Anvar has responded, stating, "Let them imprison me; we will see." He mentioned that he had anticipated this legal action and added that he would provide more details during a meeting in Nilambur. Anvar made these comments after inaugurating a raffle as part of the trade festival organized by the Alanallur unit of the Traders' Coordination Committee.

Meanwhile, while seeking a response from Anvar, media personnel were manhandled. A group obstructed efforts to question P.V. Anvar, stating that he should only speak during the meeting and not to the press. The attack targeted Asianet News Palakkad reporter Hatheef Muhammad and local journalist Saithalavi from Mannarkad. Following the incident, tensions escalated in the area.

During the event organized by the Traders' Coordination Committee, Anvar launched a sharp criticism against the police. He stated that he had nothing in his hands and described the situation as dire, explaining that this is why he had to travel to Africa and Antarctica. He accused the police of unjustly targeting innocent people in connection with a drug case in Malappuram involving the Dansaf group. Anvar asserted that the police are responsible for the widespread drug issue, claiming they are arresting ordinary people for minor quantities while allowing large-scale trafficking worth billions to continue in other areas.

A police case has been filed against MLA P.V. Anvar for allegedly inciting conflict in the community by leaking the phone conversations of senior officials on social media. The case was registered by the Kottayam's Karukachal police based on a complaint from a resident of Nedukunnam. The Kottayam police will transfer the registered case for investigation to a special team. The complaint against Anvar alleges that his revelations violate the privacy of others.

