Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations

A police case has been filed against MLA P.V. Anvar for allegedly inciting conflict within the community by leaking the phone call conversations of senior officials on social media. The Kottayam Karukachal police registered the case based on a complaint from a Nedukunnam resident.

Kottayam: A police case has been filed against MLA P.V. Anvar for allegedly inciting conflict in the community by leaking the phone conversations of senior officials on social media. The case was registered by the Kottayam's Karukachal police based on a complaint from a resident of Nedukunnam. The Kottayam police will transfer the registered case for investigation to a special team. The complaint against Anvar alleges that his revelations violate the privacy of others. The police have filed the case under the Indian Telecommunication Act.

Police reportedly registered an FIR against the MLA and slapped charges under section 192 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kerala: MLA Anvar hits back at CPI (M) leadership, says he will consider forming new party

The incident of tapping phones, including those of police officials, is a serious matter, and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had previously stated that he had sought a report on the issue. He mentioned that he would take legal action if he received a complaint. Following this, the Karukachal police have now registered a case against Anvar.

The MLA had previously alleged that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar ordered phone taps on ministers, legislators, and other politicians. While making these accusations, Anvar claimed he had also tapped the phones of high-ranking police officials to expose their involvement in purported unlawful activities.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor requested a report on the actions taken by the government regarding this "serious issue." The Governor referenced a phone call released by Anvar in which Sujith Das, the then Malappuram District Police Chief, stated that the ADGP, who had a close relationship with the Chief Minister's political secretary P. Sasi, maintained a tight grip over the entire police force.

Latest Videos