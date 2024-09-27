Kerala: MLA Anvar hits back at CPI (M) leadership, says he will consider forming new party

PV Anvar, Nilambur MLA, has warned CPI(M) leadership he'll emerge stronger after the party severed ties with him over misconduct allegations. Anvar plans to tour Malappuram's 16 constituencies, promising a "new Anvar," and may form his own party.



Nilambur: Amid the ongoing political turmoil, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar has issued a stern warning to the CPI(M) leadership, stating that he will emerge stronger like a flaming torch in response to M.V. Govindan's comments. This comes after the CPI(M) severed ties with Anvar citing misconduct against the party, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the LDF. Anvar has been contemplating forming his own political party and plans to tour all 16 constituencies in Malappuram, promising a "new Anvar."

"True comrades have understood the situation. I have followed the CPI(M)’s guidance, but they did not heed my pleas. There are no investigations related to issues including gold smuggling. I have not said anything against the party and I stand with the common people," Anvar said.

At the same time, KT Jaleel, who has supported Anvar from the beginning, continues to stand by him despite the party's public warning and attempts to dismiss him. Anvar has raised the sentiments of party workers and Jaleel has highlighted his objection to Sangh Parivar to criticize both the government and the police.

Earlier today (Sep 27), CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan came out swinging against Nilambur MLA Anvar, calling him a tool of the right-wing and accusing him of trying to undermine the party and government. He also said the party is severing all ties with PV Anvar. Govindan's comments were in response to Anvar's ongoing allegations, which he claims lack an understanding of the Communist Party's framework.

"Anvar, who hails from a family with a legacy of Congress activism, has been making waves with his accusations against the party and government. However, his actions don't reflect the sentiments of the common people and that he lacks a clear understanding of the party's policies since he's not a member and hasn't worked in any caste-based organizations", he said.

Govindan said the party and government are taking steps to strengthen the Kerala model, highlighted by Amartya Sen, and have consistently intervened in response to public complaints. He said he has previously stated that Anvar's manner of raising complaints was inappropriate, and the party has taken necessary actions.

The situation took a turn when Anvar held a press conference, violating protocols, which led to accusations and a statement from the party deeming his stance unacceptable. The Chief Minister also clarified the party's position, and Govindan expressed surprise that Anvar couldn't think clearly despite being aware of the protocols.

Anvar's move follows his distance from the CPI(M) and his plans to reconnect with the people. As tensions rise within the CPI(M), Anvar's next steps will be closely watched, especially after Jaleel warned that a public stance will be taken after October 2.

