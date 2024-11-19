Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturns in Wayanad; Several injured

A bus transporting Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturned early this morning on Tirunelli Thettu Road in Wayanad on Tuesday (Nov 19). Over 50 passengers were onboard, with several sustaining injuries.

Wayanad: A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned in Wayanad's Thirunelli, resulting in an accident. The incident occurred early this morning on the narrow Tirunelli Thettu Road. Several passengers sustained injuries in the mishap. The bus, carrying pilgrims from Karnataka who were returning after visiting Sabarimala, met with the accident around 6 a.m.

Initial reports indicate that no one is in critical condition. The bus lost control and overturned across the road. It is estimated that the bus was carrying over 50 passengers. The injured were transported to Mananthavady Medical College in various vehicles. Fellow travelers and local residents promptly carried out rescue efforts. Police and fire service personnel also arrived at the scene to assist with the rescue operations.

There have been complaints about buses and minibuses carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from other states speeding through the Thamarassery Ghat during the pilgrimage season. To maximize trips to Sabarimala, vehicles like buses, minibuses, and travelers are reportedly being driven at high speeds, even with children onboard. Fellow travelers have raised concerns that drivers from other states frequently ignore traffic regulations in the ghat area. Some passengers have suggested that vehicles transporting pilgrims from states like Karnataka should be stopped near the ghat entrance and drivers and assistants should be educated about the traffic rules and safety measures to be followed on the ghat roads.

However, since implementing awareness programs may be challenging, there is growing demand to at least regulate and monitor vehicles from other states as they pass through the ghat.



