Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturns in Wayanad; Several injured

A bus transporting Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturned early this morning on Tirunelli Thettu Road in Wayanad on Tuesday (Nov 19). Over 50 passengers were onboard, with several sustaining injuries.

Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturns in Wayanad; Several injured anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 8:08 AM IST

Wayanad: A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned in Wayanad's Thirunelli, resulting in an accident. The incident occurred early this morning on the narrow Tirunelli Thettu Road. Several passengers sustained injuries in the mishap. The bus, carrying pilgrims from Karnataka who were returning after visiting Sabarimala, met with the accident around 6 a.m.

Initial reports indicate that no one is in critical condition. The bus lost control and overturned across the road. It is estimated that the bus was carrying over 50 passengers. The injured were transported to Mananthavady Medical College in various vehicles. Fellow travelers and local residents promptly carried out rescue efforts. Police and fire service personnel also arrived at the scene to assist with the rescue operations.

There have been complaints about buses and minibuses carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from other states speeding through the Thamarassery Ghat during the pilgrimage season. To maximize trips to Sabarimala, vehicles like buses, minibuses, and travelers are reportedly being driven at high speeds, even with children onboard. Fellow travelers have raised concerns that drivers from other states frequently ignore traffic regulations in the ghat area. Some passengers have suggested that vehicles transporting pilgrims from states like Karnataka should be stopped near the ghat entrance and drivers and assistants should be educated about the traffic rules and safety measures to be followed on the ghat roads.

However, since implementing awareness programs may be challenging, there is growing demand to at least regulate and monitor vehicles from other states as they pass through the ghat.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UDF, LDF hartal in Wayanad over neglect of Chooralmala, Mundakkai landslide victims anr

UDF, LDF hartal in Wayanad over neglect of Chooralmala, Mundakkai landslide victims

IUML holds talks with Latin Church to resolve Munambam land dispute, Kerala CM to be informed about proposal dmn

IUML holds talks with Latin Church to resolve Munambam land dispute, Kerala CM to be informed about proposal

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts dmn

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts

Karnataka lorry intercepted in Malappuram's Nadukani Churam; attempt to dispose of buffalo carcass fails anr

Karnataka lorry intercepted in Malappuram's Nadukani Churam; attempt to dispose of buffalo carcass fails

Asianet News dismisses BJP Kerala chief K Surendran's claims against senior journalist PG Suresh Kumar dmn

Asianet News dismisses BJP Kerala chief K Surendran's claims against senior journalist PG Suresh Kumar

Recent Stories

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria vkp

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria

Extremely worrisome': Supriya Sule, Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha condemn attack on Anil Deshmukh (WATCH) AJR

'Extremely worrisome': Supriya Sule, Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha condemn attack on Anil Deshmukh (WATCH)

IndiGO to SBI: Stocks to watch on November 19 ATG

IndiGO to SBI: Stocks to watch on November 19

IndiGO to SBI: Stocks to watch on November 19 ATG

IndiGO to SBI: Stocks to watch on November 19

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24 snt

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon