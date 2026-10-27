The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-543 lottery results on October 27, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize offers Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 30 lakh, and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. Additional smaller prizes range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-543 results have been announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on Tuesday, 27th October 2026. The announcement is being held at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

First prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh, and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are other prize categories as well for eligible ticket holders.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-543 Lottery Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

Ticket holders are advised to cross-check their numbers with the official Kerala State Lotteries results prior to claiming any prize.