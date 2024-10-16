ADGP S Sreejith replaces Ajith Kumar as Sabarimala Coordinator amid controversy

ADGP Ajith Kumar has been removed from his position as the chief coordinator for Sabarimala, following his reassignment from law and order duties. ADGP S. Sreejith from the police headquarters has been appointed as the new chief coordinator.

Thiruvananthapuram: In preparation for this year's Sabarimala pilgrimage, the government has replaced the police chief coordinator at Sabarimala, ADGP Ajith Kumar. In his place, ADGP S. Sreejith from the police headquarters has been appointed as the new chief coordinator.

The order specifies that the ADGP from the police headquarters will now be appointed to oversee all matters related to police duties and public order in Sabarimala.

The Travancore Devaswom Board had submitted a letter requesting Ajith Kumar's removal from this role.

