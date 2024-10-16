Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ADGP S Sreejith replaces Ajith Kumar as Sabarimala Coordinator amid controversy

    ADGP Ajith Kumar has been removed from his position as the chief coordinator for Sabarimala, following his reassignment from law and order duties. ADGP S. Sreejith from the police headquarters has been appointed as the new chief coordinator.
     

    ADGP S Sreejith replaces Ajith Kumar as Sabarimala Coordinator amid controversy anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In preparation for this year's Sabarimala pilgrimage, the government has replaced the police chief coordinator at Sabarimala, ADGP Ajith Kumar. In his place, ADGP S. Sreejith from the police headquarters has been appointed as the new chief coordinator.

    Previously, Ajith Kumar held the responsibility of maintaining law and order as the chief coordinator for Sabarimala. The order specifies that the ADGP from the police headquarters will now be appointed to oversee all matters related to police duties and public order in Sabarimala. Following this directive, ADGP S. Sreejith from the headquarters has been designated as the new police coordinator for Sabarimala.

    Ajith Kumar has been removed from his position as the chief coordinator for Sabarimala following his reassignment from law and order duties. The order that appointed him as the Sabarimala coordinator in July has now been rescinded by the DGP. Additionally, the Travancore Devaswom Board had submitted a letter requesting Ajith Kumar's removal from this role.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Kerala HC stays order discharging BJP's K Surendran in Manjeshwar election bribery case anr

    Kerala HC stays order discharging BJP's K Surendran in Manjeshwar election bribery case

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-113 October 16 2024 winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-113 October 16 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student RTM

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon