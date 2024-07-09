Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4.8 crore in fake stock trading apps

    The police are intensifying their investigation into a significant fraud case involving a Kozhikode entrepreneur who lost Rs 4.8 crore in a fake stock trading apps scam.

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4 point 8 crore in fake stock trading app scam anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Kozhikode: An entrepreneur from Kozhikode was defrauded of Rs 4.8 crore in a scam involving a fake stock trading app. The cyber police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The fraudsters initiated contact through WhatsApp, following which they instructed the victim to install several applications on his mobile phone. The victim subsequently transferred money to various accounts provided by the fraudsters through WhatsApp.

    Police suspect that an international group is responsible for the fraud, which involved transferring the money to 24 accounts across different states. Authorities are gathering digital evidence, noting that the fraudsters even used the logos of legitimate stock trading companies to deceive victims.

    The individual from Kozhikode received information about potential stock market profits through social media. After clicking on an attached link, he was added to WhatsApp and Telegram groups where stock market tips were shared, leading to trust in the information provided. Subsequently, the person was instructed to install certain apps on their phone, which they did accordingly.

    Initially, the fake apps showed profitable results, which boosted the individual's confidence. As a result, he was persuaded to deposit significant sums into various bank accounts for expanded trading opportunities. However, suspicions arose, prompting him to contact the cyber police's toll-free number. It was then that he discovered a substantial fraud had occurred.

    The police are intensifying their investigation into the incident. They have noted a recent increase in fraud cases. This particular incident is one of the largest reported stock market scams, highlighting how individuals are willing to invest their money in the hopes of making a profit.
     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December 2024 anr

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition anr

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office anr

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office

    Recent Stories

    Modi hai toh mumkin hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai Indian diaspora chant during PM Modi's Moscow address (WATCH) snt

    'Modi hai toh mumkin hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Indian diaspora chant during PM Modi's Moscow address (WATCH)

    GOOD news for Maruti, Toyota, Honda car buyers! Uttar Pradesh government scraps registration tax on hybrid vehicles gcw

    GOOD news for car buyers! Uttar Pradesh government scraps registration tax on hybrid vehicles

    Bhuvan Bam ALERTS fans about his Deepfake video urging to invest in tennis, files Police complaint RKK

    Bhuvan Bam ALERTS fans about his Deepfake video urging to invest in tennis, files Police complaint

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram

    Brought with me love of 140 cr Indians, fragrance of soil: PM Modi addresses diaspora in Russia Top Quotes WATCH AJR

    PM Modi in Russia: 'India's rising status acknowledged globally' | TOP QUOTES

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon