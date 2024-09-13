Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Kochi Police arrest CBI impersonator from Delhi for extorting crores, warns of North India-based gangs

    Kochi Police have arrested Delhi native Prince for posing as CBI officer and cheating people of crores. He'd call victims, threaten arrest for money laundering, and demand large sums. Police warn public to be cautious of such scams and report them immediately.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Kochi: In a major breakthrough, the Kochi Central Police have arrested a man named Prince, a native of Delhi, for cheating people by posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

    According to the police, Prince had been calling people and introducing himself as a CBI officer, threatening to arrest them for allegedly laundering money through their accounts. He would then demand large sums of money to settle the case.

    The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a Kochi native, who had been cheated of Rs 30 lakh by Prince. The complainant had initially hesitated but later approached the police and filed a complaint.

    During the investigation, the police found that Prince had cheated several people in a similar manner, amassing around Rs 4.5 crore in his account. He had been operating from Mumbai and Delhi.

    Noted music director Jerry Amaldev had also fallen victim to a similar scam. He had received a call from a person claiming to be a CBI officer, threatening to arrest him in a case registered with the CBI. The caller had demanded Rs 1,70,000 to settle the case following which he approached the police and filed a complaint. He said that the caller had spoken in a threatening tone, claiming to be a CBI officer.

    The police have warned people to be cautious of such scams and not to give in to demands made by callers claiming to be CBI officers. They have also advised people to approach the police if they receive such calls.

    The police said that such gangs are active in North India. The arrested person has been charged with cheating and impersonation. 

