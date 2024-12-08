Kerala HC slams state govt over lack of clarity on SDRF funds; BJP's Prakash Javadekar says LDF-UDF exposed

The Kerala High Court criticized the state government for not providing accurate details about the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Following this, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar criticized the LDF-UDF alliance.

The Kerala High Court on Saturday strongly reprimanded the state government for not providing information about the usable funds in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Following this, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said that the LDF-UDF alliance had been exposed.

A bench comprising Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and C.P. Mohammed Nias was hearing a case related to the devastating landslide in Wayanad on July 30 when they questioned the delay in releasing the funds.

The bench stated that the state government should provide accurate figures when seeking assistance from the Centre. The SDRF fund officer appeared in court and informed that there were Rs 677 crore in the fund but could not give a clear answer regarding the funds spent.

The bench questioned the fund officer, ""You are not sure Rs 677 crore is in the SDRF account... If you cannot even provide an approximate statement of expenditure, how can we claim no funds have been received from the central govt? If there is a discussion in the assembly about not receiving central funds, who are you trying to fool," the court asked.

Following the court's strong reprimand of the state government, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He posted on X that the state government had not used the funds provided by the central government.

"LDF-UDF, were exposed in the High Court regarding its falsehood about Wayanad relief.

The Modi Govt has provided sufficient funds to Kerala through SDRF, NDRF, and the regularity package, with more aid to come.

The Pinarayi government is sitting on available funds and blames the Centre.

Infact, the Centre has allocated over 500 crore Rs. for this purpose through SDRF, which already has a balance of approximately 700 crore Rs. available.

The state has failed to utilise the 700 crore Rs. in the calamity fund. People world over have donated to CM Relief fund. This is also not used.

This is the hypocrisy of LDF and UDF, and their fake propaganda has been exposed," he wrote on X.

