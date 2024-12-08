Weather update: Bay of Bengal low-pressure system to intensify as Kerala & Tamil Nadu brace for heavy rainfall

IMD warns of heavy rainfall, dense fog, and cold waves across India. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will intensify, impacting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Fishermen are advised to avoid rough sea areas from December 8-12.

A complex weather pattern is expected across India, bringing heavy rainfall, dense fog, and cold wave conditions to various regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated forecast, warning citizens and fishermen to stay alert.

Low-Pressure system in the Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the east Equatorial Indian Ocean. This is expected to intensify and move west-northwestwards, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts by December 11. As a result, southern coastal states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala, can expect moderate to heavy rainfall.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the Southeast Bay of Bengal from December 8 to 11, the Southwest Bay of Bengal from December 9 to 12, and the West-central Bay of Bengal on December 11 and 12 due to rough sea conditions.

Weather in the northern states

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rain/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region from December 8-11. Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh can expect isolated light rainfall on December 8-9.

Also, parts of India are set to experience dense fog and intense cold wave conditions. India is likely to experience diverse temperature patterns, with chilly conditions in the northwest and warmer nights in parts of the south and central regions.

The National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi are bracing for a mixed bag of weather conditions over the next few days. Predominantly clear skies will prevail, making for pleasant daytime conditions. However, mornings and evenings will see the return of smog and fog, reducing visibility and air quality.

Temperatures will remain relatively stable, with occasional wind pattern shifts introducing a mix of cool and misty conditions.

