Kerala: Police inquest report points to bloodstain in deceased ADM Naveen Babu’s underwear

As per police's inquest report, a bloodstain was found on the late ADM Naveen Babu's underwear, but police claim his death was a suicide, not murder, despite family suspicions and allegations of a cover-up.

Kerala: Police inquest report points to bloodstain in deceased ADM Naveen Babu's underwear dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: A bloodstain was reportedly found on the underwear of the deceased ADM Naveen Babu, as noted in the police inquest report prepared by Kannur Town Police on October 15. However, this observation was absent in the post-mortem report, and the FIR does not cite any suspicions related to this discovery.  

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

However, the police opposed the demand for a CBI investigation, asserting that Naveen Babu’s death was a suicide, not murder. According to the police’s submission to the High Court, Naveen Babu died by hanging due to the mental anguish caused by insults from P.P. Divya in the presence of other officials.  

The government informed the court that a detailed investigation is ongoing and that a CBI inquiry is unnecessary. According to the affidavit submitted by the government, Divya had attended the farewell meeting at the Collectorate as an uninvited guest with the intent to defame Naveen Babu publicly. The affidavit mentions this incident as the key trigger for Naveen Babu's mental distress and subsequent suicide.  

Despite the forensic team and post-mortem findings confirming suicide, suspicions of murder remain within the family. Police are actively investigating these claims. The analysis of CDRs of both Naveen Babu and Prashant—who applied for a petrol pump along with the District Collector—has been completed, showing no significant leads.  

Allegations that police are attempting to protect P.P. Divya, who reportedly holds political influence, have been labelled as baseless. Notably, Divya, a former District Panchayat President, currently holds no position within the CPM.  

As per the police affidavit to the High Court, all CCTV footage related to the circumstances of Naveen Babu's death has been secured.

Also Read: Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Weather Update: IMD warns moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in next 5 days december 7 to 11 anr

Kerala Weather Update: IMD warns moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in next 5 days

Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving 1425 Malayalis and nurser from Kuwait Gulf Bank anr

Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving over 1000 Malayalis from Kuwait's Gulf Bank

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she chooses humble auto ride over a fancy car in Mumbai [WATCH] NTI

Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she chooses humble auto ride over a fancy car in Mumbai [WATCH]

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8 RBA

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

How much did Shah Rukh Khan earn for his performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals NTI

How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

Is Ajith Kumar Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown? Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon