Kerala: Police inquest report points to bloodstain in deceased ADM Naveen Babu’s underwear

As per police's inquest report, a bloodstain was found on the late ADM Naveen Babu's underwear, but police claim his death was a suicide, not murder, despite family suspicions and allegations of a cover-up.

Pathanamthitta: A bloodstain was reportedly found on the underwear of the deceased ADM Naveen Babu, as noted in the police inquest report prepared by Kannur Town Police on October 15. However, this observation was absent in the post-mortem report, and the FIR does not cite any suspicions related to this discovery.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

However, the police opposed the demand for a CBI investigation, asserting that Naveen Babu’s death was a suicide, not murder. According to the police’s submission to the High Court, Naveen Babu died by hanging due to the mental anguish caused by insults from P.P. Divya in the presence of other officials.

The government informed the court that a detailed investigation is ongoing and that a CBI inquiry is unnecessary. According to the affidavit submitted by the government, Divya had attended the farewell meeting at the Collectorate as an uninvited guest with the intent to defame Naveen Babu publicly. The affidavit mentions this incident as the key trigger for Naveen Babu's mental distress and subsequent suicide.

Despite the forensic team and post-mortem findings confirming suicide, suspicions of murder remain within the family. Police are actively investigating these claims. The analysis of CDRs of both Naveen Babu and Prashant—who applied for a petrol pump along with the District Collector—has been completed, showing no significant leads.

Allegations that police are attempting to protect P.P. Divya, who reportedly holds political influence, have been labelled as baseless. Notably, Divya, a former District Panchayat President, currently holds no position within the CPM.

As per the police affidavit to the High Court, all CCTV footage related to the circumstances of Naveen Babu's death has been secured.

Also Read: Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple

Latest Videos