Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has upheld the government's decision to acquire estate lands for the construction of a township to rehabilitate survivors of the Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad. In its ruling, the court dismissed a petition filed by landowners, offering relief to the government and hope to the affected disaster victims.

The court confirmed that the estate lands identified by the government for the township can be acquired under the Land Acquisition Act, provided that the landowners are compensated. It ordered that the estate owners cooperate with the government in the surveying and demarcation of the land for the new township.

Regarding compensation, the court stated that landowners will receive legal compensation, and any disputes over the compensation can be resolved through legal channels. However, if a civil court later determines that the land belongs to the government, the estate owners will be required to return the compensation they received. In this case, the court ordered the landowners to submit an affidavit confirming their understanding before receiving any compensation.

The petitioners, Harrison Malayalam Limited and Elstone, had opposed the acquisition of the estate land. Despite their objections, the High Court clarified that the government could begin the surveying and demarcation of the land starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the government’s draft list of beneficiaries for the first phase of the township has faced widespread complaints, particularly among disaster victims. However, the High Court’s order has raised hopes that the acquisition and rehabilitation process will now progress more swiftly.

