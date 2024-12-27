Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors

Kerala High Court upholds government's decision to acquire estate lands for a township to rehabilitate Chooralmala landslide survivors, ordering landowners to cooperate and receive compensation.

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has upheld the government's decision to acquire estate lands for the construction of a township to rehabilitate survivors of the Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad. In its ruling, the court dismissed a petition filed by landowners, offering relief to the government and hope to the affected disaster victims. 

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh couple dies by suicide amid disputes over son's relationship with transgender woman

The court confirmed that the estate lands identified by the government for the township can be acquired under the Land Acquisition Act, provided that the landowners are compensated. It ordered that the estate owners cooperate with the government in the surveying and demarcation of the land for the new township. 

Regarding compensation, the court stated that landowners will receive legal compensation, and any disputes over the compensation can be resolved through legal channels. However, if a civil court later determines that the land belongs to the government, the estate owners will be required to return the compensation they received. In this case, the court ordered the landowners to submit an affidavit confirming their understanding before receiving any compensation.

The petitioners, Harrison Malayalam Limited and Elstone, had opposed the acquisition of the estate land. Despite their objections, the High Court clarified that the government could begin the surveying and demarcation of the land starting tomorrow. 

Meanwhile, the government’s draft list of beneficiaries for the first phase of the township has faced widespread complaints, particularly among disaster victims. However, the High Court’s order has raised hopes that the acquisition and rehabilitation process will now progress more swiftly.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Anna University sexual assault case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair consigned to flames with full state honours dmn

Mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair consigned to flames with full state honours

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing dmn

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days anr

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Recent Stories

Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said ATG

Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering NTI

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 top 5 value packed smartphone of 2024 you cant miss gcw

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon