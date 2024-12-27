Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Anna University sexual assault case

The Madras High Court has intervened in the Anna University sexual assault case, directing the state to explain its handling of the incident amid concerns of biased investigation and compromised campus security.

Chennai: The Madras High Court has stepped into the controversy surrounding the Anna University sexual assault case, taking suo motu cognizance of the issue. The court's division bench, comprising Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayanan, directed the state to submit its explanation by noon, following a letter from Advocate R Varalakshmi.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: BJP chief K Annamalai whips himself to protest Anna University sexual assault case (WATCH)

The case has raised serious concerns about campus security and the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in protecting students. The accused, Gnanasekaran, has a history of over 15 pending cases, including a similar sexual assault case filed a few years ago.

Advocate Varalakshmi pointed out that Gnanasekaran has strong connections with the ruling DMK party and has held administrative positions within the party. This has raised questions about the impartiality and efficiency of the ongoing probe.

"To top it all, what is even more intolerable is the fact that the state police officials made the FIR public and revealed the identity of the victim along with her residential address," she said.

The fact that the other suspect involved in the incident is still at large has raised eyebrows about the efficacy of the investigation. Advocate Varalakshmi argued that these lapses point to the possibility of the ruling party downplaying the incident and safeguarding the accused persons.

“Further, the other suspect involved in this incident is still at large, raising eyebrows on the efficacy of the investigation being carried out by the state police machinery,” she added.

The court's intervention is seen as a crucial step in ensuring that the investigation is carried out effectively and impartially, and that the culprits are brought to justice. The hearing has been adjourned to 2.15 pm today.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: BJP's K Annamalai vows flogging six times, walk barefoot until DMK government is ousted (WATCH)

Latest Videos