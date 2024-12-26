Andhra Pradesh couple dies by suicide amid disputes over son's relationship with transgender woman

A middle-aged couple in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, took their own lives after their son's relationship with a transgender woman led to harassment and humiliation by her associates.

Tirupati: A tragic incident has shaken the SBI Colony in Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, where a middle-aged couple, Subba Rayudu and Saraswati, took their own lives by consuming pesticides. The root cause of this devastating event was their son Sunil's relationship with a transgender woman, Smitha.

Sunil, a 25-year-old autorickshaw driver and B.Tech graduate, had been in a relationship with Smitha for three years. Despite his parents' repeated warnings and attempts to persuade him to marry a woman of their choice, Sunil remained resolute in his decision to be with Smitha.

The situation escalated when Sunil's parents took him to the local police station for counseling, hoping to change his mind. However, Sunil reaffirmed his commitment to Smitha, leaving his parents feeling humiliated and defeated.

According to relatives and neighbors, the final straw was the harassment and humiliation to the couple by a group of transgenders close to Smitha. The group allegedly harassed Subba Rayudu and Saraswati over a loan taken by Sunil, pushing the couple to the edge.

On Wednesday, Subba Rayudu and Saraswati consumed pesticides on the outskirts of Nandyal. They were rushed to the government general hospital, where they breathed their last.

The Nandyal police have stated that no case has been registered, as no complaint was filed.

