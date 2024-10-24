Kerala: GST sleuths arrived in tourist buses to catch gold traders off guard and conduct raid in Thrissur

GST enforcement officials arrived in tourist buses disguised with excursion flex boards to inspect gold manufacturing units and shops in Thrissur. The operation, named 'Operation Torre del Oro,' uncovered unaccounted gold and documents.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

Thrissur: GST intelligence officials arrived in vehicles disguised with excursion flex boards to inspect gold manufacturing centers and shops in Thrissur, from where 120 kg of unaccounted gold was seized. In order to maintain a cover, the officers arrived in tourist buses with flex boards indicating excursions by 'Ayalkoottam' groups and private institutions. 

The GST intelligence department's inspections were held at gold jewelry manufacturing centers and shops in Thrissur. Around 700 officers from various parts of the state are participating in the raid, which is still ongoing. The raid is being led by GST Special Commissioner Abraham. 

Currently, inspections are being conducted at around 74 locations. GST intelligence officials told Asianet News Online that unaccounted gold has been seized in the inspections conducted so far. Authorities said that the inspection is currently focused on wholesale establishments and may continue until tomorrow morning. This is the largest raid conducted by the GST department in the state and as per available information, tax evasion for the past 5 years has been uncovered. The operation is named 'Operation Torre del Oro'.

