Kerala rain update: IMD revises warning in state; yellow alert sounded in 7 districts

Kerala is forecasted to experience isolated heavy rainfall today, October 24, with a yellow alert issued for seven districts. Central and southern districts are expected to receive heavier rainfall.

Kerala rain update: IMD revises warning in state; yellow alert sounded in 7 districts anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall today (Oct 24) according to the latest weather warning. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. The warning highlights the likelihood of heavier rainfall in central and southern districts. Since yesterday, heavy rains have already been lashing the state, with southern districts particularly affected.

Cyclone Dana landfall likely tonight; Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar airports to suspend ops

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm Dana is rapidly approaching the coast of Odisha, with landfall expected early on Friday morning. The storm is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to Odisha and the southern regions of West Bengal. Once it makes landfall, Cyclone Dana is likely to affect almost half of Odisha's population with its intense weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port early on Friday. However, the landfall process is anticipated to begin on the night of October 24.

Officials have announced that flights to and from the capital cities of Odisha and West Bengal, including Kolkata, will be halted from Thursday evening until Friday morning as the region prepares for the impending cyclone expected to strike during this period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Pramod Yadav identified as main suspect in mobile theft during Kochi Alan Walker show dmn

Kerala: Pramod Yadav identified as main suspect in mobile theft during Kochi Alan Walker show

Kerala Gold Rate October 24 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 24 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

Kerala: Report reveals PP Divya circulated video of her criticizing Kannur ADM Naveen Babu dmn

Kerala: Report reveals PP Divya circulated video of her criticizing Kannur ADM Naveen Babu

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-544 October 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-544 October 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Wayanad bypoll Priyanka Gandhi declares assets: How much wealth does she, husband Robert Vadra possess? gcw

Wayanad bypoll: How much wealth does Priyanka Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra possess?

Recent Stories

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon