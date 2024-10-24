Kerala rain update: IMD revises warning in state; yellow alert sounded in 7 districts

Kerala is forecasted to experience isolated heavy rainfall today, October 24, with a yellow alert issued for seven districts. Central and southern districts are expected to receive heavier rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall today (Oct 24) according to the latest weather warning. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. The warning highlights the likelihood of heavier rainfall in central and southern districts. Since yesterday, heavy rains have already been lashing the state, with southern districts particularly affected.

Cyclone Dana landfall likely tonight; Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar airports to suspend ops

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm Dana is rapidly approaching the coast of Odisha, with landfall expected early on Friday morning. The storm is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to Odisha and the southern regions of West Bengal. Once it makes landfall, Cyclone Dana is likely to affect almost half of Odisha's population with its intense weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port early on Friday. However, the landfall process is anticipated to begin on the night of October 24.

Officials have announced that flights to and from the capital cities of Odisha and West Bengal, including Kolkata, will be halted from Thursday evening until Friday morning as the region prepares for the impending cyclone expected to strike during this period.

Latest Videos