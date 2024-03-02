Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium

    The Greater Cochin Development Authority has decided to conduct non-sports events in Kaloor Stadium to raise revenue by letting the stadium out for public gatherings and award nights.

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Kochi: The Greater Cochin Development Authority has decided to conduct non-sports events in Kaloor Stadium. The plan is to raise revenue by letting the stadium out for public gatherings and award nights. The stadium, which has hosted many international sports events, is now used for five months of the year for football matches.

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram

    The stadium has a total capacity of 35,000 spectators. The GCDA pointed out that the stadium is not used for more than half of the year. The maintenance of turf once a year is a huge expense. The plan is to install turf protection tiles with a stabilizer system. This allows the sunrays to pass through and the grass to grow. These tiles can be laid to protect the turf during non-sporting events. Around Rs 8 crore has been allocated for this purpose in the new budget.

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

    However, the criticism of sports enthusiasts and public activists is against the plan. They stated that the turf would be destroyed while conducting other events. GCDA Chairman V Venugopal also came forward against the decision of the Left Governing Body. However, GCDA decided to go ahead with the project after solving the concerns raised against it.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging by SFI leaders before death, says police

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

    Kerala news live 2 march 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad anr

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022 RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century osf

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk? AJR

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk?

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion? vkp

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion?

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon