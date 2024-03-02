Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram

A mother, her boyfriend and her parents were arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram. The baby's post-mortem will be conducted today at Kozhikode Medical College. The accused has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence.

Malappuram: A mother and her boyfriend were arrested for killing an 11-month-old baby in Malappuram. The child's mother, Sreepriya, a native of Kadaloor, Tamil Nadu, and her boyfriend, Jayasurya, were arrested. The parents of Sreepriya, including her father, Kumar, and mother, Usha, were arrested. The baby's post-mortem will be conducted today at Kozhikode Medical College. The accused has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence.

Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

The woman stated to the police that she left the body at the Thrissur Railway station after killing the baby. The remains of the dead body were found in a bag in a drain near Thrissur railway station by the police.

Sreepriya and her 11-month-old baby reached Tirur three months ago. The woman left her husband, Manipalan, and came to live with her boyfriend, Jayasurya. The couples lived on rent in many places in Tirur. The police stated that the couple killed the child and left the body of an infant near Thrissur railway station.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Sreepriya saw her sister's husband at a hotel. During their conversation, they inquired about the child, leading to a heated argument that escalated to the point of involving the police. Sreepriya told the police that her boyfriend and her boyfriend's father were responsible for the baby's death.

A police team led by Malappuram CI traveled to Thrissur with Sreepriya. The remains of the infant were discovered inside a bag in a drain near the second gate of the railway station. Subsequently, the remains were retrieved as evidence and sent for examination, with the investigation continuing in cooperation with the mother.