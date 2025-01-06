Kerala: MLA PV Anvar arrested for vandalising forest office in Nilambur, remanded for 14 days and sent to jail

Former MLA PV Anvar was arrested for vandalising the Nilambur Forest Office following a DMK-led protest over a tribal youth's death. He criticized the government and police, announcing plans to seek bail.

Nilambur: In an unprecedented move, the police swiftly completed the arrest of MLA PV Anvar in connection with the Nilambur Forest Office attack case. While dramatic scenes unfolded during the process, there was no significant resistance from Anvar's supporters or himself. Anvar, in his statement, criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming that his arrest was due to his position as a legislator. He also angrily addressed police officers, advising them not to act too smart.

Also Read: Kerala: MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends, FIR registered

Anvar decided to approach the court for bail later today. The events leading up to the arrest began at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday (Jan 5), following a protest by DMK workers regarding the killing of a tribal youth in an elephant attack. Anvar’s speech incited a march that escalated into violence, with protesters attacking the Forest Office. By 4:00 p.m., Nilambur police initiated action, and by 6:00 p.m., an FIR was filed against 11 individuals, with Anvar being the first accused.

By 7:00 p.m., the police moved to arrest Anvar. A police contingent arrived at his residence in Othayi, where his supporters attempted to block their entry. At 8:00 p.m., a police team led by Nilambur DySP Balakrishnan arrived at Anvar's house. Despite the resistance, the police entered the house by 8:30 p.m., and by 9:40 p.m., Anvar declared that he would cooperate with the arrest and signed the arrest warrant.

At 9:45 p.m., Anvar spoke with the media, but was prevented from doing so by the DySP. At 9:50 p.m., the police led Anvar out, but his supporters protested, delaying the process. However, the situation calmed down soon after, and by 10:15 p.m., Anvar was taken to the district hospital. There, a large police presence ensured security, and by 10:40 p.m., after medical examination, he was moved to a magistrate's residence. The court later placed Anvar in judicial custody.

Anvar was remanded for 14 days, and the police took him to the Central Jail in Thavanur, located 70 kilometers away. Four other activists arrested earlier in the case were also transferred along with Anvar.

Anvar is the first accused in the case related to the vandalizing of Nilambur Forest Office, with 11 individuals, including him, facing charges. The charges include obstruction of justice and public property damage. The attack on the Forest Office was a direct response to the killing of a tribal youth by an elephant, which led to the DMK-led protest and subsequent violence.

Anvar, in response to his arrest, stated that he was complying with the law as a legislator.

Meanwhile, Congress expressed support for Anvar, with KPCC President K. Sudhakaran MP issuing a statement criticizing the government's intentions behind Anvar's arrest. Sudhakaran questioned the political motives behind the arrest, suggesting that it was an attempt to create a fearful atmosphere. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the action.

Also Read: Two arrested for allegedly filming female students in washrooms; Hyderabad college principal among 7 booked

Latest Videos