Kerala: MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends, FIR registered

An MBBS student, Fathimath Shahana, fell to her death from the 5th floor of her hostel building in Kochi while playing with friends, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Kerala: Kochi MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends dmn
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Kochi: An MBBS student tragically fell from a hostel building at the Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Chalakka in Ernakulam's Paravur on Saturday and succumbed to her injuries at hospital. Police have filed an FIR following the incident and it details that the student, Fathimath Shahana, accidentally fell through a gap between the corridor and the wall of the hostel.

Fathimath, a second-year medical student, was residing on the fifth floor of the women’s hostel. The incident occurred around 11 pm when she fell from the top floor corridor of the seven-story hostel building while playing with frienda and succumbed to her injuries by 2 am. Other students were present at the time of the incident.

According to the college management, Fathimath was sitting on the railing and talking with her friends when she unexpectedly fell, with the fall happening through a broken gypsum board. In a press release, the college clarified this sequence of events.

The police are now investigating the incident to determine whether there was any security lapse, and forensic experts have been called to examine the hostel building. The investigation is ongoing.

