Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Family alleges beatdown by Excise officials after youth’s suicide in Pathanamthitta

    A youth identified as Vishnu (27) from Pazhakulam, Pathanamthitta, reportedly took his own life after allegedly being assaulted by excise officers. His family claims that the officers came to his home, forced him out of bed, and beat him while he was in his undergarments.
     

    Kerala: Family alleges beatdown by Excise officials after youth suicide in Pathanamthita anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A youth reportedly died by suicide after allegedly being beaten by Excise officials. The deceased Vishnu (27), from Pazhakulam in Pathanamthitta, was found dead. According to his family, the Excise team arrived at their home on Thursday morning and assaulted him while he was only wearing his undergarments. 

    What has Kerala govt done with Rs 756 crore received from Centre for Wayanad: BJP

    Neighbours claimed that Vishnu had told his mother he was not involved in any ganja-related case and had expressed suicidal thoughts after experiencing mistreatment from both the police and the Excise department. His mother also stated that the officers had been harassing him for some time.

    Relatives have reported that Vishnu was forcibly awakened from his bed while sleeping and beaten by the officers while he was in his undergarments. Pushpa, a relative, mentioned that Vishnu repeatedly asked why he was being assaulted. She also shared that Vishnu, in deep distress, told her, "Aunt, how can I live with this shame? I will hang myself and die."

    The Excise Deputy Commissioner stated that a report has been requested from the Parakode Excise Circle Inspector regarding the incident. Meanwhile, excise authorities claimed that they neither took Vishnu into custody nor entered his house. According to the officials, they had discovered cannabis from a neighbor of Vishnu, and their visit to Vishnu's place was merely to ask questions as part of the investigation. They also denied any allegations of assault.

    Kerala: Alleged Rs 25 lakh ATM heist in Kozhikode turns out to be fabricated story, 3 in police custody

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    What has Kerala govt done with Rs 756 crore received from Centre for Wayanad: BJP anr

    What has Kerala govt done with Rs 756 crore received from Centre for Wayanad: BJP

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-792 October 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-792 October 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Alleged Rs 25 lakh ATM heist in Kozhikode turns out to be fabricated story, 3 in police custody dmn

    Kerala: Alleged Rs 25 lakh ATM heist in Kozhikode turns out to be fabricated story, 3 in police custody

    Kerala: Wayanad bypoll campaign heats up as candidates prepare for intense political battle anr

    Kerala: Wayanad bypoll campaign heats up as candidates prepare for intense political battle

    Recent Stories

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon