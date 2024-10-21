Kerala: Family alleges beatdown by Excise officials after youth’s suicide in Pathanamthitta

A youth identified as Vishnu (27) from Pazhakulam, Pathanamthitta, reportedly took his own life after allegedly being assaulted by excise officers. His family claims that the officers came to his home, forced him out of bed, and beat him while he was in his undergarments.

Pathanamthitta: A youth reportedly died by suicide after allegedly being beaten by Excise officials. The deceased Vishnu (27), from Pazhakulam in Pathanamthitta, was found dead. According to his family, the Excise team arrived at their home on Thursday morning and assaulted him while he was only wearing his undergarments.

Neighbours claimed that Vishnu had told his mother he was not involved in any ganja-related case and had expressed suicidal thoughts after experiencing mistreatment from both the police and the Excise department. His mother also stated that the officers had been harassing him for some time.

Relatives have reported that Vishnu was forcibly awakened from his bed while sleeping and beaten by the officers while he was in his undergarments. Pushpa, a relative, mentioned that Vishnu repeatedly asked why he was being assaulted. She also shared that Vishnu, in deep distress, told her, "Aunt, how can I live with this shame? I will hang myself and die."

The Excise Deputy Commissioner stated that a report has been requested from the Parakode Excise Circle Inspector regarding the incident. Meanwhile, excise authorities claimed that they neither took Vishnu into custody nor entered his house. According to the officials, they had discovered cannabis from a neighbor of Vishnu, and their visit to Vishnu's place was merely to ask questions as part of the investigation. They also denied any allegations of assault.

