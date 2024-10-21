Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Alleged Rs 25 lakh ATM heist in Kozhikode turns out to be fabricated story, 3 in police custody

    Kozhikode police uncovered a fabricated robbery of Rs 25 lakh from a cash transport vehicle. Employee Suhail and two accomplices staged the incident to keep the money. Investigations revealed inconsistencies in Suhail's statements and recovered Rs 37 lakhs from an accomplice.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Kozhikode: In a turn of events, the Kozhikode police have revealed that an alleged robbery of Rs 25 lakh from a car in Kattilpeedika in Elathur was a fabricated incident. The money was reportedly being transported to refill an ATM, and initial suspicions about the complaint have been confirmed as the investigation unfolds.

    Suhail, an employee of the private agency responsible for the cash transport, initially reported that two assailants tied him up inside the vehicle and stole the Rs 25 lakh. However, authorities have now discovered that this was a coordinated act involving Suhail and two accomplices, Thaha and another individual. Their intention was to keep the money once the situation calmed down.

    Police have taken two employees of the agency into custody and recovered 37 lakhs from Thaha. Investigations revealed that Suhail’s claims of being tied up and attacked were part of a staged scenario. Witnesses at the alleged crime scene noted that Suhail was found bound with chili powder smeared on his face and body, but further examination indicated no signs of forced entry; the car window was down, and the door was unlocked.

    Initially, Suhail claimed he lost consciousness during the attack and couldn't recall the details. He also mentioned a group, including a woman, who allegedly asked for a lift, suggesting their involvement in the supposed robbery. However, inconsistencies in his statements raised red flags for investigators. While Suhail reported a loss of Rs 25 lakhs, the agency later reported that Rs 75 lakhs were missing, leading to further scrutiny of the case.

